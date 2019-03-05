This $11 Prime shipped 60-piece screwdriver set makes smartphone repair a cinch (30% off)

- Mar. 5th 2019 1:36 pm ET

0

ORIA Direct (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its 60-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set for $11.19 Prime shipped when checking out with code HA7ORJMHH. That’s good for a 30% discount from the going rate, is $1.50 under our previous mention and the best price we’ve seen in years. This 60-piece set is a must-have for any tech enthusiast. It arms you with all of the different screw bits needed to repair computers, smartphones and more. Plus, it features a magnetic driver to help keep screws in their place throughout assembly. Over 2,200 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Alternatively there’s the iFixit Essential Electronics Toolkit. If you’re looking for a more well-rounded approach to expanding your toolbox with tech repair tools, this kit is perfect. It also makes a nice addition to Oria’s 60-piece set, bringing suction cups and more into the picture.

Oria 60-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set features:

  • 60 in 1 Precision Screwdriver Set is Professional hand tools to repair all popular laptops, phones, game consoles, and other electronics.
  • 56 different kind of Screwdriver bits, which made of chrome-vanadium steel are carefully selected by ORIA to meet all your need.
  • A flexible shaft is included, which is great for stereo work as well as other large electronics where the screws are not on the surface.
  • The Unique non-slip driver available on the market is machined from a single piece of aluminum and covered with Silica gel; it also has a ball bearing mounted swivel top to simplify the operation.
  • Professional portable hardware tools with perfect weight & compact design for easy carry.

