Clean hardwood, carpets, more w/ Shark’s 7.6-pound Swivel Vacuum for $85 (Refurb, Orig. $180)

Today only, Woot is offering the refurbished Shark Rocket Ultralight Swivel Vacuum (HV300) for $84.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. That’s $44 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This lightweight vacuum can handle bare floors, carpeting, and rugs. Like many top-of-the-line vacuum manufacturers, Shark touts that this cleaner never loses suction or power. At a mere 7.6 pounds, hauling this around the house will be a cinch. Customers will receive a 180-day warranty with their purchase. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Ditch the cord with this $70 Stick Vacuum Cleaner. Although you’ll be giving up the reputable Shark brand name, you’ll gain an option that can go anywhere with enough power to run for up to 40 minutes. Its stainless steel filter is washable, allowing you to clean it yourself without needing to routinely buy a new one.

Shark Rocket Swivel Ultralight Swivel Vacuum features: