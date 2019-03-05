Travis Matthew’s Warehouse Sale offers polo shirts, pullovers, shorts & more from $20

The Travis Matthew Warehouse Sale takes up to 50% off select styles of shirts, shorts and more. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $149 or more. The men’s Expat Polo Shirt is on sale for $34 and originally was priced at $85. This shirt is versatile to wear with jeans, shorts or khakis and can be layered during the cooler months. It features lightweight and breathable material for added comfort. Plus, it’s made of wrinkle-resistant fabric so you stay looking polished throughout the day.

Another great item from this sale is the Wall Button Pullover for $63. This pullover was originally priced at $125 and is a classic piece you will wear for years to come. Even better, it’s available in three color options and features stretch for mobility.

Our top picks for men include: