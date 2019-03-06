Wednesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Eastbay, Amazon’s 1-Day Apparel Sale, Nespresso, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Eastbay cuts 25% off orders of $99 including Nike, adidas, ASICS & more + free shipping
- Lululemon offers deals from $29: T-shirts, pullovers, shorts, running shoes & more
- Columbia offers its Men’s Klamath Range Half-Zip Fleece Pullover for $20
- Backcountry is currently offering the Marmot Precip Anorak Jacket for $58 shipped
- Jomashop offers the Oakley Valve Emerald Polarized Sunglasses for $60 (Reg. $163)
Casual and Formalwear |
- Amazon’s Gold Box has Dunham footwear at 45% off w/ deals from $34.50: oxfords, slip-ons, more
- Amazon 1-day men’s apparel sale from $23: dress shirts, silk ties, pants, more (Prime only)
- Old Navy offers up to 50% off sitewide + an extra 25% or 35% off your order with deals from $8
- Jos. A. Bank elevates your style with deals from $14 on polos, dress shirts, suits & more
- 6PM’s Men’s Office Sale cuts up to 70% off Cole Haan, ECCO, Calvin Klein, more from $23
- Banana Republic Friends & Family Sale is back! Score 40% off regular-priced items
Home Goods and more |
- Treat yourself to top notch coffee w/ Nespresso’s Vertuo Evoluo Machine for $100.50 (Reg. $140+)
- Grow your toolset w/ a 14-pc. Ratchet & Socket Set for under $10 Prime shipped (35% off)
- The highly-rated Victorinox Pro Boning Knife is now matching its Amazon low at $17 Prime shipped
- The sleek Calphalon Countertop Toaster Oven w/ LCD display drops to $160 Prime shipped (20% off)
- The Üllo Wine Purifier + Glass Carafe is more than 20% off for today only: $100 shipped