Score a 3-pack of Crock-Pot Lunch Warmers for just $33 shipped right now ($60+ value)

Crock-Pot is offering three of its 20-ounce Lunch Crock Food Warmers for $33 shipped. Simply add 3 to your cart to redeem the special price. Regularly up to $30, they sell for around $20+ each on Amazon and are now matching our previous mention. Features include a 20-ounce capacity, a dishwasher-safe removable container, spill-proof lid and a stay-cool exterior. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,300 Amazon customers.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You can certainly grab a comparable product for less than $33, like this 10-ounce Thermos Food Jar $13 Prime shipped. But considering you’re only paying $11 per Crock in today’s deal, it is certainly worth a look for people or families that are lugging lunches around everyday.

Head over to our Home Goods Guide for deep deals on cookware, robot vacuums, wine decanters and more.

Crock-Pot Lunch Crock Food Warmers: