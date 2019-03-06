Score a 3-pack of Crock-Pot Lunch Warmers for just $33 shipped right now ($60+ value)

Crock-Pot is offering three of its 20-ounce Lunch Crock Food Warmers for $33 shipped. Simply add 3 to your cart to redeem the special price. Regularly up to $30, they sell for around $20+ each on Amazon and are now matching our previous mention. Features include a 20-ounce capacity, a dishwasher-safe removable container, spill-proof lid and a stay-cool exterior. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,300 Amazon customers.
You can certainly grab a comparable product for less than $33, like this 10-ounce Thermos Food Jar $13 Prime shipped. But considering you’re only paying $11 per Crock in today’s deal, it is certainly worth a look for people or families that are lugging lunches around everyday.
Crock-Pot Lunch Crock Food Warmers:
Enjoy warm, hearty lunches without leaving your desk. The Crock-Pot Lunch Crock Food Warmer is a lunch tote and food warmer in one that warms while you work for delicious on-the-go meals that are ready when and wherever you are. Heat leftovers, soups, oatmeal and any number of favorites into amazing meals away from home. Superior portability features include an outer lid, cool-touch exterior, easy-carry handle and cord storage. 20-ounce capacity is perfect for a personal, portion-sized meal. Container is removable for filling and transporting, eliminating need to travel with entire unit.