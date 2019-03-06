Prep for DIY projects this summer w/ a Ryobi 18V Cordless Circular Saw for $143 (Reg. $179)

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Cordless Circular Saw Kit with 9Ah Battery for $143.20 shipped. As a comparison, it usually sells for $179 and today’s deal is $2 less than our previous mention. This saw features a 7.25-inch saw blade and a brushless motor which Ryobi claims lasts 50% longer than the competition. Ships with a 9Ah battery and 18V wall charger. Perfect for DIY projects this summer. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab an extra 18V battery. It is compatible with the entire lineup of Ryobi 18V tools, and will provide an additional 20 minutes of runtime on today’s featured deal. Learn more here.

Ryobi Cordless Circular Saw features: