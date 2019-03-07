Amazon now has the SanDisk 32GB Ultra Loop USB 3.0 Flash Drive at 30% off: $9 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the SanDisk 32GB Ultra Loop USB 3.0 Flash Drive (SDCZ93-032G-G46) for $8.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at B&H. Regularly up to $13, today’s deal is more than 30% off, the lowest we have tracked on the 32GB model at Amazon and the best price we can find. Features include cast metal construction, transfer speeds up to 130MB/s, and a travel friendly loop design. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

There aren’t very many brand name Flash drives with this capacity at under $10 outside of this SanDisk Ultra 32GB USB 3.0 option at $8 Prime shipped. However, we also have the SanDisk iXpand 64GB Base for $33 (Reg. up to $50). It is great for backing up your iPhone as it will connect using your Lightning to YSB cable and supports fast charging as well.

SanDisk 32GB Ultra Loop USB 3.0 Flash Drive: