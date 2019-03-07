Amazon now has the SanDisk 32GB Ultra Loop USB 3.0 Flash Drive at 30% off: $9 Prime shipped

- Mar. 7th 2019 1:17 pm ET

Get this deal
30% off $9
0

Amazon is offering the SanDisk 32GB Ultra Loop USB 3.0 Flash Drive (SDCZ93-032G-G46) for $8.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at B&H. Regularly up to $13, today’s deal is more than 30% off, the lowest we have tracked on the 32GB model at Amazon and the best price we can find. Features include cast metal construction, transfer speeds up to 130MB/s, and a travel friendly loop design. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

There aren’t very many brand name Flash drives with this capacity at under $10 outside of this SanDisk Ultra 32GB USB 3.0 option at $8 Prime shipped. However, we also have the SanDisk iXpand 64GB Base for $33 (Reg. up to $50). It is great for backing up your iPhone as it will connect using your Lightning to YSB cable and supports fast charging as well.

SanDisk 32GB Ultra Loop USB 3.0 Flash Drive:

  • Help protect your files from the outside with this durable cast metal design
  • Get fast transfer speeds up to 130MB/s** with this high-performance USB 3.0 Flash Drive
  • Transfer a full-length movie to the drive up to 15x faster than standard USB 2.0 drives**
  • Get enough room for all of your important content with capacities of up to 128GB* | * 1GB = 1, 000, 000, 000 bytes. Actual user storage less.
Get this deal
30% off $9

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

SanDisk

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard