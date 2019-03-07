Keep your files tidy with 100 AmazonBasics Letter Size Manila Folders for $21 (30% off)

- Mar. 7th 2019 1:18 pm ET

$21
0

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Manila File Folders with Fasteners Letter Size 100-Pack for $21 Prime shipped. These regularly go for around $30, and this is the best price we’ve tracked. For further comparison, Staples sells a similar 50-pack for $35. It’s tax season, which means diving into piles of paperwork. Make your accountant happy by keeping your documents nice and organized with these folders. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Make sure to label your folders clearly. You can either do so with a marker or drop $15 on this best-selling Brother P-Touch Label Maker.

AmazonBasics Manila File Folder with Fasteners feature:

  • 2 secured fasteners to keep you paper secure and organized
  • 1/3 cut reinforced tab for clear identification
  • 11-point manila stock expands up to 3/4 inch while remaining sturdy
$21

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Office Supply Deals

Best Office Supply Deals

Office Supplies - Pens, paper, pencils, notebooks, office chairs, desks and more

About the Author