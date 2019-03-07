Thursday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack, Fossil, Wayfair, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Sierra Trading Post’s Early Spring Sale offers Oakley shorts for $20, Sperry boat shoes, more
- Pick up The North Face Jester 28L Backpack at Backcountry for $39 (Reg. $65)
- Finish Line is offering the New Balance Fresh Foam V2 Knit Running Shoe for $25
- Macy’s offers the Columbia Men’s Short Sands Thermal Coil Parka in Peatmoss for $76
- Aerie takes 30-50% off select swimsuits, tops, bottoms and more from $10
Casual and Formalwear |
- Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack offers Nike, Cole Haan, Timberland & much more from $15
- Fossil’s Spring Favorites Sale offers wallets, smartwatches, handbags from $30 + free shipping
- Lands’ End takes 30% off full-priced items including swim, golf pants, pullovers, more
- Calvin Klein cuts 30% off sitewide including denim, outerwear & more from $20
- Designer sunglasses from Fendi, Versace, Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, more at up to 60% off
- Cole Haan’s March Deals offer up to 60% off dress shoes, boots, sneakers & more
- Totes takes an extra 30% off select items during its Flash Sale with code 30SAVE at checkout.
Home Goods and more |
- Wayfair takes up to 70% off seating, dining, decor & more during its Early Outdoor Sale
- Amazon offers 20% off highly-rated humidifiers for today only w/ deals from $20 Prime shipped
- First Alert’s Z-Wave Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm gets a 20% discount to $36 shipped
- Feed the whole family w/ Gourmia’s 8-Quart Smart Pot Cooker at $50 (Today only, Reg. up to $160)
- Be ready for the unexpected w/ this 95-pc. First Aid Survival Bag at just $7.50 (50% off)