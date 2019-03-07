Pair Dell’s 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook w/ a Google Home Mini for $449 shipped ($650 value)

Best Buy is offering the Dell 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook i3/4GB/128GB with Google Home Mini for $449 shipped. That’s about $200 off the combined value and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. If you have yet to try out Chrome OS, I thoroughly encourage you to do so. The wide variety of Chrome apps and extensions make the experience very similar to competing operating systems. When it comes to ports, this laptop wields 2x USB-C, 1x USB-A, 1x headphone input, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Considering that laptop trackpads are a mixed bag, it’s probably not a bad idea to pick up Amazon’s Slim Wireless Mouse for $15. Unlike many alternatives, this option pairs over Bluetooth and does not require you to plug in a USB receiver. An ambidextrous design means that lefties (and righties) will be comfortable using this mouse.

Dell 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook features: