Logitech’s MX Master Wireless Mouse offers customization, 40-day battery: $50 (Reg. $70)

Newegg Flash offers the Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse for $49.99 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $100 but currently goes for as much as $70 these days. Amazon currently lists it at $60 with today’s deal being a match of the all-time low price there. Logitech’s MX Master delivers a powerful input device for your Mac or PC with customizable buttons, an adjustable scroll wheel and more. You can count on up to 40 days of power on a single charge. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Save even further and pick up an AmazonBasics wired mouse for $7. You’ll miss out on the customization and various other features, but it’s always nice to have a wired alternative around in case of emergency.

Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse features: