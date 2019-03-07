Stock up on low fat MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate: 11-lbs. for $64 (Reg. $118+)

MyProtein is now offering 11-lbs. of its popular Impact Whey Protein Isolate for $64 shipped. Simply add two 5.5-lb. packages to your cart and apply code ISOMAR at checkout. You can also mix and match the eligible flavors, of which you’ll find a list down below, although just about everything seems to be working. Regularly around $69 per package, you’re saving as much as $74 with today’s deal. But even the regularly $100+ 11-lb. packs are significantly more expensive. Head below for more details.
This is a great time to stock up on Whey Isolate (really low lactose and fat content compared to the standard Whey), especially considering shipping is totally free here. With your savings, consider grabbing yourself a BlenderBottle for on-the-go smoothies or one of those personal blenders.
Eligible Flavors:
- Chocolate Brownie
- Chocolate Smooth
- Chocolate Mint
- Cookies and Cream
- Mocha
- Natural Vanilla
- Vanilla
- Unflavored
- Salted Caramel
- Strawberry Cream
- And more…
MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate:
Say hello to one of the purest whey proteins available on the market. Having undergone an expert purifying process to ensure maximum protein integrity, our Impact Whey Isolate boasts over 90% protein and just 1% fat.
Ranked Grade A by independent tester Labdoor for both quality and value, Impact Whey Isolate is officially certified as one of the best protein powders available.