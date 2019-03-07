Microsoft’s first Surface Studio wields a gorgeous 28-inch touchscreen: $1,200 (Refurb, Orig. $3,000)

- Mar. 7th 2019 2:41 pm ET

$1,200
0

Woot is offering the refurbished first generation Microsoft Surface Studio 28-inch AiO i5/8GB/1TB SSD for $1,199.99 shipped. That’s about $280 off what you’d spend at Amazon and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. When Surface Studio debuted, it made iMac users fantasize about using a large touchscreen computer. At release, this model had a sky-high $2,999 price tag. Now that Microsoft has pushed out a second generation model, this is the perfect time to take the original model for a spin without breaking the bank. This refurb is backed by a 1-year Microsoft warranty. Microsoft’s Surface line-up is both well-respected and highly-rated.

With a touchscreen of this proportion, you’ll definitely want to keep cleaning wipes on hand. Look no further than Care Touch’s $15 Wipes for your screen-cleaning needs. I have a box of these in my home right now and use them once a week to clean my all my devices. 210 wipes come inside, each of which are individually wrapped and pre-moistened to take the hassle out of cleaning your devices.

Microsoft Surface Studio 28-inch AiO features:

  • This All-in-One PC suits your needs perfectly with its elegant design with great curves all around and advanced features
  • The 28.0″ (viewable) LED touchscreen delivers more details of the high definition content bringing you more pleasure while playing games or watching movies. Its super-sharp colors enhance your high-definition entertainment, graphics-intensive creative tasks, productivity applications, gaming adventures and Internet surfing
$1,200

Guides

Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Microsoft

Microsoft
microsoft surface

About the Author