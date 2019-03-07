Proactiv 3-Step Acne Treatment System helps you get glowy skin for spring at $31 shipped

- Mar. 7th 2019 4:58 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Proactiv 3-Step Acne Treatment System Starter Size for $31.45 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen since November and it’s regularly priced at $35. This kit features a cleanser, toner and repair treatment for a glowy and even skintone. It also features a 30-day supply and helps to kill acne-causing bacteria. This best-selling Amazon acne treatment is rated 3.4/5 stars, however, Proactiv is highly rated overall.

Also, be sure to checkout Target’s March Beauty Box that includes six top brand items for $7 shipped. Plus, this box is a perfect way to stock up on samples before spring break.

Proactiv 3-Step Acne Treatment features:

  • Clears acne and helps prevent future breakouts
  • Formulated with proven acne fighting medicine and benzoyl peroxide
  • Contains proven acne-fighting ingredients
  • Acne treatment helps kill acne-causing bacteria
  • This Starter Kit is the 30-day Size Proactiv 3-Step System
