Say goodbye to Wi-Fi deadlines with TP-Link’s 802.11ac Range Extender at $25 (Reg. $55)

Today only, B&H offers the TP-Link RE360 802.11ac Wi-Fi Range Extender for $24.99 shipped. That’s good for a $30 discount from the going rate at Amazon, beats our previous mention by $10 and is the lowest offer we’ve seen since the summer of 2018. Features include up to 1,200 Mbps throughput, a Gigabit Ethernet port and dual band coverage. If your current Wi-Fi setup just isn’t cutting it anymore, this range extender is an affordable way to expand coverage to your bedroom, office, basement and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of customers and all of TP-Link’s range extenders are highly-rated at Amazon as well.

Compared to most other 802.11ac range extenders, which sell for $30 or more at Amazon, today’s offer is a very compelling option. Though if you’re willing to opt for 802.11n connectivity, the TP-Link N300 Wi-Fi Extender is only $18 Prime shipped with the on-page coupon.

TP-Link 802.11ac Wi-Fi Range Extender features:

802.11ac Wi-Fi Network Standard

Up to 1200 Mb/s Wi-Fi Data Throughput

Dual-Band 2.4 GHz / 5 GHz Frequencies

Dual-External Antennas

1 x Gigabit Ethernet Port

WEP WPA-PSK/WPA2-PSK Encryption

Intelligent Signal Light