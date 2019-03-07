Say goodbye to Wi-Fi deadlines with TP-Link’s 802.11ac Range Extender at $25 (Reg. $55)

- Mar. 7th 2019 12:33 pm ET

Get this deal
$55 $25
0

Today only, B&H offers the TP-Link RE360 802.11ac Wi-Fi Range Extender for $24.99 shipped. That’s good for a $30 discount from the going rate at Amazon, beats our previous mention by $10 and is the lowest offer we’ve seen since the summer of 2018. Features include up to 1,200 Mbps throughput, a Gigabit Ethernet port and dual band coverage. If your current Wi-Fi setup just isn’t cutting it anymore, this range extender is an affordable way to expand coverage to your bedroom, office, basement and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of customers and all of TP-Link’s range extenders are highly-rated at Amazon as well.

Compared to most other 802.11ac range extenders, which sell for $30 or more at Amazon, today’s offer is a very compelling option. Though if you’re willing to opt for 802.11n connectivity, the TP-Link N300 Wi-Fi Extender is only $18 Prime shipped with the on-page coupon

TP-Link 802.11ac Wi-Fi Range Extender features:

  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi Network Standard
  • Up to 1200 Mb/s Wi-Fi Data Throughput
  • Dual-Band 2.4 GHz / 5 GHz Frequencies
  • Dual-External Antennas
  • 1 x Gigabit Ethernet Port
  • WEP WPA-PSK/WPA2-PSK Encryption
  • Intelligent Signal Light

Get this deal
$55 $25

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

B&H

B&H
TP-Link

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go