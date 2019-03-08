Smartphone Accessories: iOttie Easy One Touch Qi Car Mount Kit $33, more

Update 3/8 @ 12:20 PM: Samsung’s Galaxy Buds are now out of stock. Head below for additional smartphone accessory deals.

Amazon offers the iOttie Easy One Touch Qi Car Mount Kit for $32.87 shipped. Normally selling for $50, that’s good for 34% discount and matches the Amazon all-time low. As one of iOttie’s latest smartphone mounts, the Easy One Touch Qi  Kit wirelessly charges your iPhone and more while also keeping it in view. So far over 1,300 customers have left a review, with over 65% of those giving it a 4+ star rating.

AT&T Wireless offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds in Black for $97.49 shipped. Discount will be applied once added to your cart. That’s good for an over $32 discount from the going rate at Amazon as well as B&H, is the first notable price drop we’ve seen and a new all-time low. Samsung’s new Bluetooth earbuds bring a truly wireless form factor to your Galaxy smartphone. You’ll get around six hours of audio playback on a single charge, with other standout features including AKG drivers, splash-resistance and more. Reviews are still coming in on the new earbuds, but you can dive into our announcement coverage for a closer look.

Pair Samsung Galaxy Buds with your phone or tablet and go. Listen and chat during the day, then wirelessly recharge for 15 minutes to get up to 1.7 more hours of play time. Tuned by AKG, Galaxy Buds deliver clear calls, your favorite podcasts, and the music you love while keeping you aware of your surroundings when walking, working, or working out.

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
