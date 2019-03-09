Put Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 on a Mac or PC for an Amazon low of $100 (Reg. $130)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 Digital Download for $99.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price Amazon has sold it for by $20. Apple has Numbers and Google has Sheets, but the truth is that neither of those are nearly as capable as Microsoft Excel. I’ve tried using tons of formulas in Numbers and as a result have brought it to its knees. Once I imported the same information into Excel, it took a fraction of the time to finish calculations and my Mac was still fully responsive. With Word and PowerPoint also included, you’ll have everything needed to crank out pro-grade documents, spreadsheets, and presentations without a pesky Office 365 subscription fee. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of reviewers.

Using a trackpad when working with documents can be done, but it typically isn’t a pleasant experience. Pick up an AmazonBasics Slim Bluetooth Mouse for $15 and you’ll be ready to zip through Word, Excel, PowerPoint. It runs on a single AA battery and connects directly to Bluetooth so there’s no need to waste a port on a USB receiver.

Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 features: