Enjoy your onion rings guilt-free with the Philips Viva Airfryer for $80 (Reg. up to $200)

- Mar. 9th 2019 10:11 am ET

$80
0

Target offers the Philips Viva Analog 2.75-quart Airfryer for $79.99 shipped. It beats today’s Amazon’s Gold Box deal for a very similar model by $5. (It had otherwise been going for closer to $150 there as of late.) Meanwhile, Best Buy charges $200. This is the lowest price we could find. Enjoy your favorite fried foods guilt-free when you prepare them in this airfryer, as it uses up to 75% less oil. Other features include a 30-minute timer and automatic shutoff. Amazon shoppers rate it 4.2/5 stars.

Is the Philips model too small for your liking? Save some cash by ditching the brand name and going for the larger GoWise 3.7-quart Dial Control Airfryer at $60 shipped. It’s rated 4.1/5 stars.

No matter which brand you go with, it’s not a bad idea to pick up a 100-pack of Perforated Parchment Non-Stick Air Fryer Liners for $7.

Philips Viva Analog 2.75-quart Airfryer features:

  • Featuring Rapid Air Technology, the Philips Airfryer circulates hot air with speed and precision for perfect results using less oil
  • Cook delicious and crispy fries with 75% less fat!* *As shown in a laboratory using fresh fries and canola oil compared to a deep fryer
  • Adjustable temperature control up to 390 degrees allows you to cook a variety of food
  • 30-minute timer with ready signal and auto shut-off
  • Dishwasher-safe parts for a quick and easy clean up
About the Author