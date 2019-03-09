Philips Wake-Up Lights see hefty discounts at Amazon from $38.50 shipped

- Mar. 9th 2019 9:36 am ET

0

Amazon offers the Philips Wake-Up Light with Colored Sunrise Simulation for $38.50 shipped. This is the entry-level model with a small design and physical buttons on the front. It typically sells for $50 as a comparison. Philips Wake-Up Lights are designed to help you wake more naturally with a dimmable light. Over 3,700 reviewers have left a 3.7/5 star rating. Head below for more Philips Wake-Up Light deals.

Upgrade to the HS3520 model which includes both sunrise and sunset simulation for $105 shipped at Amazon. Also at Walmart. That’s $35 off the regular going rate and the best price we can find. This model delivers sunset simulation, which helps to calm at bedtime. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Philips Sunrise HF3500 Features:

  • Clinically proven light therapy lamp and alarm clock for improving your sleep, energy, and well- being
  • Only Philips wake-up light alarm clocks are clinically proven to help you wake up feeling more refreshed. Light intensity – 200 lux
  • Natural light alarm clock for a more natural wake-up. Lamp with natural light sunrise alarm improves your ability to function in the morning
  • Tap-to-snooze alarm clock with speaker and beep function ensure you wake up on time. Use the light therapy lamp as a bedside reading lamp with 10 brightness settings

