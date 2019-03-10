Save up to 40% on Duxtop LCD Portable Induction Cooktops from $60 shipped at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Lafraise (98% positive all-time feedback from 43,000+) via Amazon is taking up to 40% off Duxtop LCD Portable Induction Cooktops. Deals start at $59.99 shipped with our top pick from the sale, the 1800-Watt Portable Induction Countertop Burner. That’s good for a $40 discount and is a new all-time low. This induction cooktop has 20 various power levels to suit all of your cooking needs, features a built-in countdown timer and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 400 customers. Shop the rest of the sale right here.

Duxtop 1800-Watt Portable Induction Cooktop features:

  • Digital LCD Sensor-Touch Control Panel; Child Safety Lock system (press and hold the Safety Lock Key for 3 sec to activate), Fast Boil button & Keep Warm button.
  • Duxtop Induction Cooktop uses 120 volts, 15 amps of electricity – standard in all homes; Lightweight and compact for easy handling and storage.
  • Built-in count-down digital timer with 1 minute increments up to 10 hours; 20 temperature ranges from 100°F to 460°F; 20 power levels from 100-1800Watts; 5 ft cord.
  • Compatible with Duxtop and other induction ready cookware such as cast aluminum enameled iron and steel, stainless steel with a magnetic bottom, or cast iron. 
