Score the Snow Joe 18-Inch Snow Broom at a new Amazon low of $10 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Snow Joe 18-Inch Snow Broom for $9.99 Prime shipped. That’s good for a nearly 30% discount from the going rate, is $2 below the previous price drop we tracked and a new Amazon all-time low. Warmer weather may be just around the corner, but winter storms are still on the radar for many. Snow Joe’s Snow Broom is a solid way to be prepared to clean off your car next time around, and features an extending 33 to 52-inch design. Rated 4.2/5 stars from nearly 1,900 customers.
If you’re looking for a more handheld option, the Snow Joe Edge Ice Scraper will only run you $3 as an add-on item.
Snow Joe 18-Inch Snow Broom Snow features:
- Built in ice scraper to clear away ice build-up on your windshield
- Interlocking extension poles extend from 33-inch to 52-inch
- Durable non-abrasive foam head is safe on car
- Push heavy wet snow away fast
- Weighs Only 1.4-pound
The Snow Joe Snow Broom model SJBLZD makes quick work out of the snow piled on the roof, hood, trunk or windshield of your car. Its patented dual-purpose design features a broom head on one end and a built-in ice scraper on the other, so you can quickly push heavy snow then clear away the ice build-up on your windshield with just one tool.