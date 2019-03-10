Score the Snow Joe 18-Inch Snow Broom at a new Amazon low of $10 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Snow Joe 18-Inch Snow Broom for $9.99 Prime shipped. That’s good for a nearly 30% discount from the going rate, is $2 below the previous price drop we tracked and a new Amazon all-time low. Warmer weather may be just around the corner, but winter storms are still on the radar for many. Snow Joe’s Snow Broom is a solid way to be prepared to clean off your car next time around, and features an extending 33 to 52-inch design. Rated 4.2/5 stars from nearly 1,900 customers.

If you’re looking for a more handheld option, the Snow Joe Edge Ice Scraper will only run you $3 as an add-on item.

Snow Joe 18-Inch Snow Broom Snow features:

Built in ice scraper to clear away ice build-up on your windshield

Interlocking extension poles extend from 33-inch to 52-inch

Durable non-abrasive foam head is safe on car

Push heavy wet snow away fast

Weighs Only 1.4-pound