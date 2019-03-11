Monday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Kate Spade Surprise Sale, Cole Haan, Herman Miller, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Reebok’s Friends & Family Sale gets you running with an extra 50% off sale items + 30% off sitewide
- Walmart offers the Russell Exclusive Big Men’s Core 1/4-Zip Pullover in several colors for $6
- Kohl’s is offering the Nike Men’s Essential Therma Half-Zip Golf Pullover in several colors for $49
- REI Outlet takes up to 50% off a selection of Patagonia clothing and gear from $16
- Hautelook’s Champion Activewear for men under $35, for three days only
Casual and Formalwear |
- Kate Spade’s Surprise Sale is back! Score up to 75% off handbags, accessories, clothing & more
- Nordstrom Rack’s Cole Haan Flash Sale revamps your shoes & apparel with up to 60% off
- Crocs Spring Clearance Event offers an extra 50% off select styles with deals from $12
- J.Crew Factory takes 50% off sitewide, including clearance with deals from $13 + free shipping
- Nautica cuts an extra 50% off all sale items with steals from $18: outerwear, jeans, more
- GAP offers up to 50% off thousands of styles + an extra 30% off with this promo code
Home Goods and more |
- Iconic Herman Miller designs see 15% discount: Save on lights, accessories, clocks, more
- This 2-pack of stainless steel Contigo Insulated Travel Mugs is down to $17 (Reg. $32)
- World Market updates your living room & office furniture with an extra 30% off
- This $11 Zeroll Easy Ice Cream Scoop has a heat conducive handle (Reg. up to $20)
- Mr. Beams LED Wireless Spotlight System drops to a new Amazon all-time low at $70 (Save $25)