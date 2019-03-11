Add 2 of Nordic Ware’s USA-made half sheets to your kitchen for $17 Prime shipped (Reg. $30)

Amazon offers the Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum Commercial Baker’s Half Sheet 2-pack for $16.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $30 from Nordic directly, it’s generally around $20 or so at Amazon and this is the second-best price we’ve tracked historically. If you’re looking to expand your cooking hardware collection, or just need some replacement pans, this is a great option. As a #1 best-seller at Amazon, this cooking sheet offers a lifetime warranty from one of the best brands around. Plus, it’s made right here in the USA. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 6,200 at-home chefs.

If you want to keep your meals from sticking to the sheet, be sure to pick up this AmazonBasics Silicone Baking Mat 2-pack for $8 Prime shipped. Not only do these make for great cooking accessories, but you can also use it to keep pots and pans from sliding around on your counter.

