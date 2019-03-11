Add 2 of Nordic Ware’s USA-made half sheets to your kitchen for $17 Prime shipped (Reg. $30)

Amazon offers the Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum Commercial Baker’s Half Sheet 2-pack for $16.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $30 from Nordic directly, it’s generally around $20 or so at Amazon and this is the second-best price we’ve tracked historically. If you’re looking to expand your cooking hardware collection, or just need some replacement pans, this is a great option. As a #1 best-seller at Amazon, this cooking sheet offers a lifetime warranty from one of the best brands around. Plus, it’s made right here in the USA. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 6,200 at-home chefs.
If you want to keep your meals from sticking to the sheet, be sure to pick up this AmazonBasics Silicone Baking Mat 2-pack for $8 Prime shipped. Not only do these make for great cooking accessories, but you can also use it to keep pots and pans from sliding around on your counter.
Nordic Ware Baker’s Half Sheet features:
- Proudly made in the USA by Nordic Ware. Dishwasher use is not advised, as discoloration will occur due to the cleaning agents used in automatic dishwasher detergent
- Bakers Half Sheet natural aluminum commercial bakeware is made of pure aluminum which will never rust for a lifetime of durability
- Baked goods rise and bake evenly due to aluminums superior heat conductivity and the reinforced encapsulated steel rim prevents warping
- Pan exterior dimensions 17.88 x 12.88 x 1.06 inches and interior dimensions 16.5 x 11.38 x 1 inches. The corner of the pan has tooling marks that are part of the production process and will be present on all pans
- Easy clean up, hand wash only. The Nordic Ware Bakers Half-Sheet is ideal for baking, roasting, toasting, and warming. Versatile rimmed baking sheet is perfect for cookies and more.Before initial use and after subsequent uses, hand wash with warm, soapy water