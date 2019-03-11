Grab an Optoma 4K Projector for a matched low of $999 (Refurb, Orig. $1,499), more from $389

BuyDig is offering the refurbished Optoma 4K Projector (UHD50) for $999 shipped. Originally $1,499, today’s deal is a $500 reduction, $180 off the current rate at Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Given how much I love my 1080p Optoma projector, I’m tempted to take the plunge and upgrade to the crisp 4K resolution offered by this one. Top that off with support for HDR10 and DCI-P3 wide color gamut and you’ll have a gorgeous image with deep blacks, bright whites, and vivid colors. Ports include HDMI, VGA, and more. Customers will receive a 90 day warranty from Optoma and an additional 1 year of coverage from CPS. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below to find more Optoma projectors included in today’s sale.

Chances are you don’t have a way to mount a new projector. Take my word for it and grab this Universal Projector Mount for $16. I own it, without much work you’ll have your new toy in place and be ready to relax and enjoy. It’s an Amazon best seller that’s rated 4.4/5 stars.

More Optoma projectors on sale:

Optoma 4K Projector (UHD50) features: