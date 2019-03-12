Keep your children occupied w/ Amazon’s Fire Kids Edition Tablets from $60 shipped (Reg. $100+)

Amazon is offering its Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet for $59.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy, Staples, and Belk. Regularly $100, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Buying this tablet, which includes Amazon’s FreeTime Unlimited, is more cost-effective than just purchasing the kid-friendly streaming service itself since that normally runs $83. You’ll not only get a year of FreeTime Unlimited, but also a 2-year worry-free guarantee that will replace the tablet should your child find a way to break it. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Up to $129 in savings on Fire 7 tablet, 1 year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, and a Kid-Proof Case, versus items purchased separately ─ plus a 2-year worry-free guarantee

Not a toy, a full-featured Fire 7 tablet with a 7″ IPS display, 16 GB internal storage, and up to 8 hours of mixed-use battery life. Add a microSD card for up to 256 GB of expandable storage.

The included 1 year of FreeTime Unlimited gives your kids access to over 20,000 popular apps and games, videos, books, Audible books, and educational content

2-year worry-free guarantee: if they break it, return it and we’ll replace it for free. No questions asked.