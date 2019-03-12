Tuesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Levi’s Friends & Family Sale, Backcountry, Roomba, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Patagonia, The North Face, Marmot & more are an extra 20% off at Backcountry
- The North Face jackets, vests, pullovers & more from $42, for three days only
- Eddie Bauer’s Spring Sale gets you outdoors with up to 50% off sitewide + an extra 40% off clearance
- Dick’s Sporting Goods offers the Gerry Men’s Cornice Down Jacket for $34.98
- Nordstrom Rack is offering the Nike Optic Joggers for $50 (Reg. $70)
Casual and Formalwear |
- Levi’s Friends & Family Sale cuts 30% off sitewide + free shipping: jeans, outerwear, more
- Macy’s Men’s Boot Event offers deals from $24: Sorel, Cole Haan, Clarks, Steve Madden, more
- Banana Republic Factory refreshes your wardrobe with an extra 50% off sitewide, deals from $28
- Hautelook’s Red Wing Boot Sale offers up to 50% off select styles from $150
- Timex Men’s Expedition Watch hits an Amazon all-time low at $37 shipped (Reg. $50+)
Home Goods and more |
- iRobot’s Roomba 860 cleans carpet, hardwood and more at $275 Prime shipped (Refurb, Orig. $500)
- Method Foaming Hand Soap w/ aloe & vitamin E: 6-pack for $8.50 (Reg. $15)
- This new Dyson Ball Multi Floor Upright Vac is more than $100 off today at $200 shipped
- First Alert’s Carbon Monoxide Detector has a built-in display and battery at $29.50 (Reg. up to $50)
- The iClever Outdoor Smart Plug has two outlets that work in extreme temps: $22 (Save $6)