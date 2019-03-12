This Echo + TP-Link Smart Plug combo will get you or someone else started w/ Alexa: $90 (save $35)

Amazon is offering the Echo with TP-Link Smart Plug Mini for $89.99 shipped. That’s $35 off the typical value and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. With 15+ Echo devices currently in my home, I’m a huge proponent of giving Alexa a shot. The main reason I switched away from HomeKit to Alexa is so I could expand my smart home for less, and boy am I happy that I did. At such a low price, today’s deal makes for a great way to get yourself or someone else started with Alexa. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Grow your smart home a bit further with a Teckin Mini Smart Socket for $12. I have four of these in my home and it’s on my list of favorite Alexa devices. Since it can be controlled with IFTTT, iOS users can follow this guide and set up a custom Shortcut for quickly toggling power from a Today Widget.

Echo + TP-Link Combo features: