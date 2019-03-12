Nordstrom Rack’s 7 For All Mankind Flash Event offers up to 50% off denim, outerwear, more

Nordstrom Rack’s 7 For All Mankind Flash Event takes up to 50% off denim, clothing & more. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99 or more receive free delivery. The men’s Standard Clean Pocket Straight Jeans are a perfect update to your spring denim. Originally these jeans were priced at $209; however, during the sale you can find them marked down to $100. These jeans have a perfect hem to roll and their dark wash is extremely versatile. Pair these jeans with the Military Patch Bomber Jacket that’s on sale for $130 for a fashionable and comfortable look. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Standard Clean Pocket Straight Jeans $100 (Orig. $209)
- Slimmy Straight Leg Jeans $100 (Orig. $189)
- The Straight Leg Jeans $110 (Orig. $209)
- Adrien Luxe Sport Slim Fit Jeans $100 (Orig. $209)
- Military Patch Bomber Jacket $130 (Orig. $279)
Our top picks for women include:
- High Waist Gwenevere Skinny Jeans $90 (Orig. $189)
- Roxanna Classic Skinny Jeans $80 (Orig. $199)
- Slim Classic Denim Jacket $100 (Orig. $249)
- Aubrey Super High Waist Skinny Jeans $80 (Orig. $189)
- Ankle Skinny Distressed Jeans $90 (Orig. $219)
Levi's Friends & Family Sale cuts 30% off sitewide + free shipping: jeans, outerwear, more https://t.co/Td8p1T8UWY by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/Np0W4e8Mrq
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) March 12, 2019