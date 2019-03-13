Wednesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Under Armour, Ralph Lauren, Dyson, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Under Armour Outlet takes an extra 20% off orders of $100+ with this promo code
- Patagonia’s Men’s Topley jacket is currently on sale for $215 (Reg. $300) at Rugged Outdoors
- Moosejaw is offering the women’s North Face Venture Jacket for $49 (Reg. $119) with code EXTRA20
- Nordstrom is offering the Nike Zoom Flyknit Running Shoes for $96 (Orig. $160)
- Score Z By Zella Front Quarter Zip Pullover for just $30 at Nordstrom Rack
Casual and Formalwear |
- Ralph Lauren cuts an extra 40% off sale styles for spring with deals from just $8
- Today only, H&M Jeans Sale takes 25% off select styles from just $15 + free shipping
- Dockers Friends & Family Sale takes an extra 30% off sitewide to update your wardrobe
- Rockport’s Friends & Family Sale is back! Find an extra 30% off top styles from $35 + free shipping
- GAP is taking 40% off sitewide during its Friends & Family Sale with deals from $33
- Express updates your wardrobe with steals from $8 during its 40% off sitewide Flash Sale
Home Goods and more |
- CALPAK luggage & accessories at Hautelook from $30 are perfect for spring break
- Pier One’s Hello Outdoor Sale gets you ready for warm weather with up to 30% off furniture, more
- Dyson’s Cordless V6 Stick Vacuum Cleaner is yours for just $136 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $600)
- Bring home 6-quarts of stainless steel multi cooker today for just $40 shipped (Reg. $70+)
- Refresh your cookware w/ Cuisinart’s Classic Stainless Steel Set at $100 shipped (Reg. $140+)