Pier One’s Hello Outdoor Sale gets you ready for warm weather with up to 30% off furniture, more

Pier One’s Hello Outdoor Sale takes up to 30% off furniture, decor and more. Prices are as marked. Get free shipping on orders of $49 or more with code FREESHIP49. The Sand Roll Arm Loveseat is a perfect seating piece for entertaining. It’s on sale for $450, which is $150 off the original rate. Its all-weather wicker was designed to stay looking nice for years. This seat is also rust resistant. Add the Callioupe Jute Trim Honey Pillows for a pretty spring look that’s inviting. Even better, these pillows are on sale for $12. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks from Pier One include: