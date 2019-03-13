Pier One’s Hello Outdoor Sale gets you ready for warm weather with up to 30% off furniture, more

Pier One’s Hello Outdoor Sale takes up to 30% off furniture, decor and more. Prices are as marked. Get free shipping on orders of $49 or more with code FREESHIP49. The Sand Roll Arm Loveseat is a perfect seating piece for entertaining. It’s on sale for $450, which is $150 off the original rate. Its all-weather wicker was designed to stay looking nice for years. This seat is also rust resistant. Add the Callioupe Jute Trim Honey Pillows for a pretty spring look that’s inviting. Even better, these pillows are on sale for $12. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks from Pier One include:
- Chat 5-Piece Patio Collection $560 (Orig. $830)
- Casbah Gray Chair $100 (Orig. $150)
- Sand Roll Arm Loveseat $450 (Orig. $600)
- Chateau Latte Ottoman with Cushion $200 (Orig. $300)
- 27-inch Round Glass Patio Collection $265 (Orig. $395)
- Calliope Jute Trim Honey Pillow $12 (Orig. $25)
- …and even more deals…
Bed Bath & Beyond launched its first ever home line called Bee & Willow with prices from $3 https://t.co/PW19rUEeD1 by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/L838EvhNWl
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) March 13, 2019