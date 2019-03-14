Dyson’s Hot + Cool Fan keeps weather fluctuations in check for $160 (Refurb, Orig. $450), more

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering the refurbished Hot + Cool Fan & Heater (AM09) for $159.99 shipped when coupon code HOME20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s several hundred dollars off what it fetched in new condition at Amazon and is one of the best prices we have tracked. Spring is great. We begin to get a taste of the gorgeous weather that summer has in store for us. The only downside is that it is very inconsistent: one day will be warm, the next quite cold. This Dyson fan can both heat a room and cool it down, making it a great year-round option to keep in your home. Customers will receive a six month warranty with their purchase. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below to find more Dyson fans on sale and be sure to use the code mentioned above to get the maximum discount.
More Dyson fans on sale:
- Desk Fan (AM06): $120 (Refurb, Orig. $300)
- Tower Fan (AM11): $160 (Refurb, Orig. $500)
Dyson Hot + Cool Fan & Heater (AM09) features:
- Year-round use: quickly heats the whole room in winter with a powerful fan to cool you in summer
- Patented Air Multiplier technology effectively projects heating or cooling into the room quickly and evenly for a comfortable environment
- Intelligent thermostat monitors the room to reach and maintain your selected temperature in heat mode so there is no wasted energy. Airflow at max. setting : 190 l/s. Base diameter with plate : 8.1 Inch
- Safety: this fan heater has no exposed heating elements so there is no burning smell, no fast spinning blades for small fingers and paws, and if the machine is tipped over, it will automatically shut off
- AM09 features include the Quiet Mark accreditation, sleep timer, precise, energy efficient heating and a curved, magnetized remote to store neatly on the machine ; Temperature settings: 33 degree to 99 degree precision