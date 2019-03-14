Dyson’s Hot + Cool Fan keeps weather fluctuations in check for $160 (Refurb, Orig. $450), more

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering the refurbished Hot + Cool Fan & Heater (AM09) for $159.99 shipped when coupon code HOME20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s several hundred dollars off what it fetched in new condition at Amazon and is one of the best prices we have tracked. Spring is great. We begin to get a taste of the gorgeous weather that summer has in store for us. The only downside is that it is very inconsistent: one day will be warm, the next quite cold. This Dyson fan can both heat a room and cool it down, making it a great year-round option to keep in your home. Customers will receive a six month warranty with their purchase. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below to find more Dyson fans on sale and be sure to use the code mentioned above to get the maximum discount.

