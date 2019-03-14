Make pasta at home w/ KitchenAid’s roller & cutter attachment for $100 Prime shipped (Reg. $120+)

Home.Woot is offering the KitchenAid Commercial-Style 3-Piece Pasta Roller & Cutter Attachment Set for $99.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Regularly over $120 at Amazon, this is the second-lowest price we’ve tracked there and this is the best available. If you’ve ever wanted to make your own pasta at home, this is one of the best ways to do it. With your purchase, you’ll get a pasta roller, fettuccine cutter, spaghetti cutter, and brush. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

With your new pasta, make your own ravioli, pies, and more with the Norpro Grip-EZ Pastry/Ravioli Wheel for $6.50 Prime shipped.

