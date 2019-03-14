The Kobalt 106-piece Screwdriver Bit Set is available for a new low of $18 (Reg. $25+)

Lowe’s is offering the Kobalt 106-Piece Screwdriver Bit Set for $17.98. Shipping is included for MyLowe’s members (free to sign up). Today’s deal is about $7 off the typical rate there, an $11 savings compared to what its fetching on Amazon, and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. This large set comes in a hard case that features a built-in handle, making it super convenient and simple to carry around projects. Grab this set and you’ll be equipped and ready to knock out many of the spring projects that are calling your name. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Don’t need all of those bits? Opt for DEWALT’s $12 45-pc. Bit Set to spend 33% less. Despite its name, this set actually includes 54 total tips. This is because several of them are double-ended, allowing you to carry two bits in one.

Kobalt 106-Piece Screwdriver Bit Set features: