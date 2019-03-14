TUMI’s Flash Event takes 20% off sitewide including MacBook backpacks, luggage, more

TUMI takes 20% off sitewide, including its best sellers during its Waves for Water Event. Discount is applied at checkout. Free standard shipping applies on all orders. This event was created in partnership with Waves for Water; TUMI will donate 50% of all proceeds to help bring clean water to communities in need. Find our top picks below.

One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Carson Backpack for $340 and originally was priced at $425. This backpack is perfect for everyday and can double as a diaper bag too. It’s spacious enough to hold all of your essentials, features a padded 15-inch MacBook compartment and includes cushioned straps for additional comfort. It’s also water-resistant in case you’re heading out in bad weather. This bag is available in an array of color options, too.

Our top picks from TUMI include: