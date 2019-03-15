Friday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Saucony Originals, REI Outlet, Nest Hello Video Doorbell, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:00 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Joe’s New Balance takes up to 70% off sneakers & apparel, this weekend only from $21
- Hautelook’s Running Sale offers Zella, Outdoor Voices & more with deals from $15
- Saucony offers 20% off its original sneakers with deals from $44 + free shipping
- Orvis End of Season Sale takes up to 60% off Barbour outerwear, gear & more
- Saucony offers 20% off its original sneakers with deals from $44 + free shipping
Casual and Formalwear |
- J.Crew St. Patrick’s Day Sale takes an extra 50% off all sale items from just $14
- REI Outlet takes $20 off orders of $100+: Patagonia, The North Face, Marmot, more
- L.L. Bean takes 20% off fishing gear & apparel from $32, this weekend only
- Old Navy Cyberdelic Sale takes 40% off sitewide with deals from $5
- Cole Haan takes up to 60% off final sale items including boots + free shipping
Home Goods and more |
- Keep dirty clothes off the floor w/ this AmazonBasics Foldable Hamper: $9 (44% off)
- Save on Little Giant Ladders and more in Home Depot’s 1-day sale from $26
- Wacaco Portable Espresso Machines get a rare price drop, now starting from $29.50 (Reg. $45+)
- Let the DEEBOT N79S Self-Charging Robot Vac do the work for you, now $160 (Reg. up to $230)
- Take over 25% off the Nest Hello video doorbell & stop package thieves: $171.50 (Reg. $230)
- Give your HomePod, Sonos, or Echo devices a sleek shelf w/ this highly-rated mount: $5 (save 50%)