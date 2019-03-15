Start your Philips Hue smart home w/ this 3 bulb color kit & light switch for $120 (Reg. $190)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Philips Hue Color Three-Bulb Starter Kit with Light Switch for $119.99 shipped. You’ll also find it at Best Buy direct. For comparison, Best Buy’s list price is $190 and this is a match for our last mention. Amazon sells a similar bundle with two bulbs for $125. If you’ve not started a Hue smart home yet, this is a perfect time. You’ll get the HomeKit-enabled Hue hub, three color bulbs, and a light switch, which is everything you need to begin. Rated 4.8/5 stars.
If you’ve already got a Hue smart home, then expand it with a white A19 bulb for just $13.50 Prime shipped at Amazon. Though it’s not RGB, this is a great way to add smarts to a bathroom, kitchen, or study.
Philips Hue Color Three-Bulb Starter Kit features:
Limitless possibilities for extraordinary experiences. The Philips Hue white and color ambiance contains three bulbs, a bridge and a dimmer switch. It can transform your lighting into an extraordinary experience with colored and white light. Synchronize lights to your music, TV and games for immersive effects.
