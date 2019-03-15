Magazine subs from under $5/yr: Wired, ESPN, GQ, Economist, Bon Appetit, many more

This weekend’s DiscountMags sale is now live with offers starting from under $5 a year. As usual, just about all of the most popular magazines are in here including Wired, Bon Appetit, Women’s Health, Popular Science, Runner’s World, ESPN, GQ, and many more. Head below for all the details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

One stand out here is Wired. A year of Wired magazine is down to $4.95 with free delivery each month. Amazon usually charges $10 or more for a full year with auto renewal, but it is on sale for $5 right now. Just be sure to manually cancel your subscription before Amazon renews it on you at full price, if you go that route.

Another very notable offer in this weekend’s sale is The Economist magazine at $44.99 per year. That’s more than $100 off the regular price, matching our previous mention and about as good as it gets.

While it’s hard to go wrong here, there are a couple titles to point out. Motor Trend magazine can be had for less right here if you don’t mind committing to 4 years. Beyond that, Car & Driver also drops down a little bit lower than this weekend’s price fairy regularly.

As always, there are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

Wired Magazine: