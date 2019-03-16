Caavo’s Alexa-enabled Control Center Hub w/ Universal Remote returns to low of $60 (Reg. $100)

Caavo via Amazon is offering its Control Center Hub with Universal Remote for $59.95 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. With support for up to four devices, this hub is capable of handling most home theaters with ease. If you occasionally misplace your remote (who doesn’t?), the built-in find feature will let you ask Alexa or Google Assistant to emit a sound from it. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you always have an Echo device in range, consider the Broadlink RM Mini 3 for $24. Once you’ve programmed your devices in the app you’ll be able to ask Alexa to turn on the TV, change the channel, tweak the volume, and more. I have four of these in my home and love that I rarely need to fumble for a remote.

