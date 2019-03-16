Keep your meals oven-fresh w/ the Chefman Electric Warming Tray for $32 or less (Reg. $50)

Chefman Direct (100% positive lifetime) via Amazon offers its Electric Warming Tray/Chafing Dish for $32.35 shipped. It’s the same price at Walmart with free shipping on $35+; however, choose pickup and it drops to $31.59. We last saw it for $40 at the end of 2018, which was the previous best-ever price. It boasts a 15-inch by 12-inch surface so you can keep a whole meal’s worth of dishes warm. Also included are three heat settings and a max temperature of 265 degrees F. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

With your savings, it’s not a bad idea to pick up a decent pair of oven mitts. If you opt for ones made from silicone, you’ll have a better grip on your dishes while also protecting your fingers from the heat.

Chefman Electric Warming Tray features: