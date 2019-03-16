Keep your meals oven-fresh w/ the Chefman Electric Warming Tray for $32 or less (Reg. $50)

Chefman Direct (100% positive lifetime) via Amazon offers its Electric Warming Tray/Chafing Dish for $32.35 shipped. It’s the same price at Walmart with free shipping on $35+; however, choose pickup and it drops to $31.59. We last saw it for $40 at the end of 2018, which was the previous best-ever price. It boasts a 15-inch by 12-inch surface so you can keep a whole meal’s worth of dishes warm. Also included are three heat settings and a max temperature of 265 degrees F. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
With your savings, it’s not a bad idea to pick up a decent pair of oven mitts. If you opt for ones made from silicone, you’ll have a better grip on your dishes while also protecting your fingers from the heat.
Chefman Electric Warming Tray features:
- COMPACT SIZE WARMING TRAY: The compact 15″ x 12″ surface hot plate looks great on any counter top, table, or buffet. The adjustable temperature control and size makes it suitable for family dinners, small gatherings, holiday meals, other parties and events and travel!
- KEEPS FOOD WARM ALL DAY: The adjustable temperature settings make it easy to quickly heat up your food, while the fuse safety feature keeps the electric tray from overheating so you can keep your food warm throughout the whole day. You can keep the hot plate on low to keep food warm throughout the day, or adjust to high to heat your appetizers quickly. Should not be left on for longer than 72 hours. 200 Watts, compatible with 120 Volt outlets.
- HIGH QUALITY: Can be used with all heat safe cookware and bake-ware; aluminum or glass baking pans, casserole dishes, pots, pans & more! Cool touch aluminum handles for convenient transport and added safety.
- SLEEK GLASS TOP: Sleek space saving design with black tempered glass top and stainless steel accents looks great on any table or buffet. Revolutionary glass plate design makes cleaning a breeze!