Simplify your home theater w/ Logitech’s 8-device Harmony 650 Universal Remote for $25 (50% off)

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Logitech Harmony 650 Universal Remote for $24.99 shipped. Also available direct as part of its Deals of the Day. You can also grab it at Google Express for the same price, or first-time shoppers can get it for $19.99 with code MARSAVE19. Regularly closer to $50 at Amazon, this beats our last mention by $5 and is the lowest price we’ve tracked historically. I personally own two of these remotes and they’re great for unifying my home theater. With one button access to watching TV, a movie, and more, you’ll soon forget about your multi-remote woes of the past. Rated 3.8/5 stars at Amazon and 4.4/5 stars at best Buy.

