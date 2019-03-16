Save on Makita electric tools for spring in today’s Amazon Gold Box from $73 shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of electric Makita tools from $73 shipped. Our top pick is the 16-inch Electric Chain Saw (UC4051A) for $190.39. Regularly closer to $250 at Home Depot and Amazon, this is the second-lowest price we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. This chainsaw is perfect for getting your yard in shape this spring. Plus, since it’s electric, there’s no oil or gas to worry about. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
Also on sale as part of Amazon’s Gold Box Deals of the Day is Makita’s 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless/Corded 20 L.E.D. Flood Light (DML805) for $72.98. Regularly closer to $100 at Home Depot, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. This light can be battery-powered for shorter projects or plugged in for the long haul. Plus, since it’s LED, you won’t be using a lot of electricity or creating a lot of heat. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Makita 16-inch Electric Chain Saw features:
- “Tool-less” blade and chain adjustments for convenient operation and easy maintenance
- Rubberized grip handles are ergonomically designed for comfort
- Large trigger switch with soft start for smooth start-ups
- Built-in current limiter helps protect motor from burnout by reducing power to motor when saw is overloaded
- Large oil reservoir with view window allows operator to check bar oil level