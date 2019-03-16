Upgrade your portable audio game w/ Marshall’s Kilburn Bluetooth speaker for $140 ($40 off)

- Mar. 16th 2019 9:18 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Marshall Kilburn Portable Bluetooth Speaker (4091189) for $139.99 shipped. This is about $40 off the going rate and beats our Cyber Monday 2018 mention by $10. Marshall is one of the industry leaders in speaker technology, so you’ll get a killer listening experience with this setup. Whether you’re planning a spring party or just a fun get together with friends, make sure to have the music pumping with this speaker. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

For a more budget-friendly alternative, check out the OontZ Angle 3 Ultra for $30 shipped. Though it doesn’t carry the Marshall name or the 100dB sound pressure, it’s a great budget-focused alternative.

Marshall Kilburn Portable Bluetooth Speaker:

  • Unrestrained and portable active stereo speaker
  • Free from the confines of wires and chords
  • Channel Frequency Response: 62 – 20000 Hz
  • Maximum sound pressure level is 100 dB at 1 meter
  • 20 hours of portable capabilities
  • Cabinet principle: bass reflex
  • Double-ended coil cord with 3.5mm stereo plugs included
  • 3/4″ dome tweeters: 2X; 4″ woofer: 1X
