Pair Neato’s D4 Robot Vacuum w/ your favorite smart device & start cleaning: $300 (Reg. $530)

Today only, as one of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Neato Botvac D4 Connected App-Controlled Robot Vacuum for $299.99 shipped. Also available on Best Buy’s eBay storefront. Regularly $530, which is what you’d pay at Amazon and Target, today’s deal at Best Buy is the lowest price we could find. For further comparison, Walmart has only discounted it to $430. Whether you use an Apple Watch, Google Assistant, or Amazon Echo, you’ll be able to pair the Botvac D4 to a number of smart devices so you can start cleaning with only the push of a button or sound of your voice. Reviews are rather light but it’s rated 4.3/5 stars. Neato robotic vacuums are generally well-reviewed.
Save some cash and go with the DEEBOT N79S Self-Charging Robot Vac for $160 instead. It’s not compatible with as many smart platforms as the D4 above, but it does have a longer 120-minute runtime compared to the Botvac’s 75 minutes.
Neato Botvac D4 Robot Vacuum features:
- LaserSmart technology scans and maps your entire house, cleaning in straight lines instead of random pattern. It even lets the robot see in the dark.
- Use the Neato app to schedule regular cleanings so your home stays spotless.
- Set up virtual No-Go Lines that tell your robot where not to go, so it avoids things let pet bowls and piles of toys.
- Clean with a combo brush that’s up to 70% bigger than those round robots. It’s effective on any surface – hardwood carpet or tile, so it’s great for any home.
- Get up to 75 minutes of battery life, perfect for homes and apartments.
- Start and stop your robot from your phone, Apple Watch, Android Wear, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Neato Chatbot for Facebook, and IFTTT.