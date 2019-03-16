Pair Neato’s D4 Robot Vacuum w/ your favorite smart device & start cleaning: $300 (Reg. $530)

- Mar. 16th 2019 9:38 am ET

$300
0

Today only, as one of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Neato Botvac D4 Connected App-Controlled Robot Vacuum for $299.99 shipped. Also available on Best Buy’s eBay storefront. Regularly $530, which is what you’d pay at Amazon and Target, today’s deal at Best Buy is the lowest price we could find. For further comparison, Walmart has only discounted it to $430. Whether you use an Apple Watch, Google Assistant, or Amazon Echo, you’ll be able to pair the Botvac D4 to a number of smart devices so you can start cleaning with only the push of a button or sound of your voice. Reviews are rather light but it’s rated 4.3/5 stars. Neato robotic vacuums are generally well-reviewed.

Save some cash and go with the DEEBOT N79S Self-Charging Robot Vac for $160 instead. It’s not compatible with as many smart platforms as the D4 above, but it does have a longer 120-minute runtime compared to the Botvac’s 75 minutes.

Neato Botvac D4 Robot Vacuum features:

  • LaserSmart technology scans and maps your entire house, cleaning in straight lines instead of random pattern. It even lets the robot see in the dark.
  • Use the Neato app to schedule regular cleanings so your home stays spotless.
  • Set up virtual No-Go Lines that tell your robot where not to go, so it avoids things let pet bowls and piles of toys.
  • Clean with a combo brush that’s up to 70% bigger than those round robots. It’s effective on any surface – hardwood carpet or tile, so it’s great for any home.
  • Get up to 75 minutes of battery life, perfect for homes and apartments.
  • Start and stop your robot from your phone, Apple Watch, Android Wear, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Neato Chatbot for Facebook, and IFTTT.

 

$300

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Neato

About the Author