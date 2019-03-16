Today only, save up to $300 on Microsoft’s Surface Book 2 at Best Buy, more from $199

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Microsoft Surface Book 2 13-inch with i5/8GB/256GB for $1,199 shipped. Regularly $1,499, Microsoft offers it on sale for $1,299 right now and this is the lowest price we’ve tracked. It’s rare that we see Surface Book 2 discounts like this, so if you’ve been wanting Microsoft’s top-tier convertible computer, right now is a great time. This tablet-designed computer can dock with a fantastic keyboard that offers more power and longer battery life, giving you the ultimate cross between portability and power. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more laptop deals.
Other laptops on sale:
- HP 14″ Touch Chromebook: $199 (Reg. $299)
- 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB
- HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1: $520 (Reg. $750)
- 1.6GHz i5/8GB/128GB
Microsoft Surface Book 2 features:
Complete tasks with this versatile Microsoft Surface Book 2 laptop. Its 7th generation Intel Dual Core i5 processor and 8GB RAM make it powerful enough to handle memory-intensive programs and multitask efficiently. This Microsoft Surface Book 2 laptop converts into a tablet in seconds and is equipped with a 13.5-inch PixelSense touch screen and detachable keyboard for convenience.