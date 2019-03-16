Today only, Woot offers the Fire TV Game Controller for $10 (Refurb, Orig. $50), Echo Connect $13, more

Today only, Woot is offering the factory reconditioned Fire TV Game Controller for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. That’s $40 off the original price that Amazon charged, $5-10 off what it fetched before it permanently sold out there, and beats the lowest we have tracked by $5. If you own a Fire TV Stick like I do, grabbing this first-party controller is a fantastic way to take gaming on it to the next level. An ergonomic design makes it comfortable to use while beating your favorite games. Customers will receive a 90-day warranty with their purchase. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of reviewers. Head below two find more Amazon gear on sale.

