Today only, Woot offers the Fire TV Game Controller for $10 (Refurb, Orig. $50), Echo Connect $13, more

- Mar. 16th 2019 9:30 am ET

Today only, Woot is offering the factory reconditioned Fire TV Game Controller for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. That’s $40 off the original price that Amazon charged, $5-10 off what it fetched before it permanently sold out there, and beats the lowest we have tracked by $5. If you own a Fire TV Stick like I do, grabbing this first-party controller is a fantastic way to take gaming on it to the next level. An ergonomic design makes it comfortable to use while beating your favorite games. Customers will receive a 90-day warranty with their purchase. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of reviewers. Head below two find more Amazon gear on sale.

  • Compatible with the Fire TV Stick and Amazon Fire TV (not compatibile with Amazon Fire TV Edition smart TVs)
  • Take gaming to the next level – Lets you play hundreds more games on Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick than with the included remote
  • Instant voice search – simply speak into the controller to instantly find games, movies, and music, get information, and more
