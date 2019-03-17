Save up to 33% on DEWALT tools in today’s Amazon Gold Box from $130 shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 33% off a selection of DEWALT tools. Deals start at $130, plus everything in the sale carries 4+ star ratings and ships free. One standout for us is on DEWALT’s DCK940D2 20V MAX Lithium Ion 9-Tool Combo Kit for $499. That’s good for a $221 discount and matches the Amazon all-time low. This nine-piece kit includes all of the toolbox essentials you’ll need for tackling projects around the house. Plus with two 20V Max interchangeable batteries, the tools will always be ready to go. Be sure to shop the rest of the sale right here for more ways to expand your tool arsenal.

Another standout in the sale is the DEWALT DWP849 7-Inch/9-Inch Variable Speed Polisher at $129.99. Normally selling for $180, that knocks $50 off the going rate and drops the price to a new Amazon low. It carries a 4.5/5 star rating.

DEWALT 20V MAX 9-Tool Combo Kit features:

The DEWALT DCK940D2 20V MAX Lithium Ion 9-Tool Combo Kit contains all the tools you need for any/all projects! Includes: 1) DCD771 Drill/Driver, 1) DCF885 1/4″ Impact Driver, 1) DCS381 Recip Saw, 1) DCS393 Circ Saw, 1) DCS355 Oscillating Tool, 1) DCL040 LED Worklight, 1) DCG412 Grinder, 1) DCR006 Bluetooth Speaker, 1) Right Angle Drill, 2) DCB203 20v MAX XR Batteries (2.0AH), charger, 6-1/2″ Saw Blade, Side Handle (DCG412), Wrench (DCG412), Universal Accessory Adapter.