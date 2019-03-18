Create your next digital masterpiece with Corel Painter 2019, now $249 (Orig. $429)

Many artists are discovering the advantages of working with a digital canvas. If you want to start painting pixels, Corel Painter 2019 should be on your wishlist. This powerful app is used by thousands of professional artists and illustrators. You can get it now for just $249 (Reg. $429) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Just as Photoshop has come to define image editing, Corel Painter is legendary in the history of digital art. This series has been around since the early nineties, and the latest version is more advanced than ever.

Painter 2019 has a new improved UI and a dark theme that makes it easier to focus on your work. The app also offers 36 new brushes, pushing the total to over 900.

In addition, this year’s release adds support for multi-core processors and CPUs. As a result, the performance of Painter 2019 has improved dramatically.

Along with the new stuff, you get all the amazing features you would expect: powerful clone tools, auto-painting options, a huge selection of digital media types, and a built-in learning library.

Order now for $249 to get Corel Painter 2019 on Mac and Windows, with lifetime updates included.