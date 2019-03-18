DSW’s Charm Sale takes 20% off sitewide including Cole Haan, Sperry, Clarks, adidas, more

For a limited time only, DSW is offering 20% off sitewide with code CHARM at checkout. DSW VIP Members receive complimentary delivery (Not a member? It’s free to join). The men’s Clarks Escalade Step Slip Ons are versatile and will be a go-to in your wardrobe. These shoes can be worn to work or during casual outings and they’re on sale at $48. For comparison, this style was originally priced at $100. It’s also rated 4.8/5 stars with nearly 100 reviews from DSW customers.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Dolce Vita Ezra 2 Mules are a perfect everyday shoe. They can be worn with dresses, jeans, shorts or skirts alike. Even better, this style is on sale for $64 and originally was priced at $130. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for women include: