DSW’s Charm Sale takes 20% off sitewide including Cole Haan, Sperry, Clarks, adidas, more

For a limited time only, DSW is offering 20% off sitewide with code CHARM at checkout. DSW VIP Members receive complimentary delivery (Not a member? It’s free to join). The men’s Clarks Escalade Step Slip Ons are versatile and will be a go-to in your wardrobe. These shoes can be worn to work or during casual outings and they’re on sale at $48. For comparison, this style was originally priced at $100. It’s also rated 4.8/5 stars with nearly 100 reviews from DSW customers.
Our top picks for men include:
- Mercanti Fiorentini Slip-On Sneaker $56 (Orig. $120)
- Clarks Escalade Step Slip-On $48 (Orig. $100)
- Sperry Top-Sider Leeward Boater $72 (Orig. $95)
- Cole Haan Grandcourt High-Top $80 (Orig. $170)
- VANS Atwood Sneaker $44 (Orig. $60)
For women, the Dolce Vita Ezra 2 Mules are a perfect everyday shoe. They can be worn with dresses, jeans, shorts or skirts alike. Even better, this style is on sale for $64 and originally was priced at $130. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for women include:
- New Balance 009 Sneaker $48 (Orig. $70)
- Dolce Vita Ezra 2 Mule $64 (Orig. $130)
- adidas Grand Court Sneaker $48 (Orig. $65)
- Steve Madden Gabi Sandals $48 (Orig. $90)
- Dolce Vita Shayla Espadrille $56 (Orig. $130)
