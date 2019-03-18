This Gerber 12-piece multi-tool does it all for $28.50 via Amazon (Reg. up to $50)

Amazon offers the Gerber MP600 Multi-Plier for $28.63 shipped. As a comparison, it usually goes for up to $50 at Amazon and $40 elsewhere. Today’s deal is also a new Amazon all-time low. This full-featured multi-tool delivers 12 locking tools, including needlenose pliers, 3 flat drivers, Phillips driver, file and more. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

