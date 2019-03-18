This Gerber 12-piece multi-tool does it all for $28.50 via Amazon (Reg. up to $50)

- Mar. 18th 2019 4:45 pm ET

$28.50
0

Amazon offers the Gerber MP600 Multi-Plier for $28.63 shipped. As a comparison, it usually goes for up to $50 at Amazon and $40 elsewhere. Today’s deal is also a new Amazon all-time low. This full-featured multi-tool delivers 12 locking tools, including needlenose pliers, 3 flat drivers, Phillips driver, file and more. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

If today’s featured deal doesn’t do the trick, head over to our roundup of the best multi-tools from Gerber, Leatherman and more. Our top picks start at just $5 from a variety of brands.

Gerber MP600 Multi-Plier features:

  • Rugged and reliable design in all our products
  • Can be used in various Military, hunting, survival, tactical, industrial and outdoor situations
  • All producdts are field tested
  • 12 fully locking tools in one multitool
  • Includes needlenose plier, 3 flat drivers, phillips driver, file, replaceable RemGrit saw, replaceable cutters, can and bottle opener, scissors, ruler
$28.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
Gerber

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp