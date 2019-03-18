Get the GOSPACE SuperCharger Power Bank and Wireless Charger for $38

When you’re traveling light, keeping all your devices charged can be tricky. GOSPACE SuperCharger provides a neat solution — this compact power bank doubles as a USB-C wall charger, complete with Qi wireless charging. You can get the SuperCharger now for $38.25 (Orig. $99) at 9to5Toys Specials with promo code: MADNESS15.

At a glance, the SuperCharger looks much like the power brick that comes with MacBooks. The device is small and light, with a clean white finish.

The difference is, this charger can power four devices at the same time. It has one USB outlet and two regular USB ports with quick charge technology. In addition, one side of the SuperCharger acts as a wireless charging pad for Qi-compatible devices.

You can draw power from two sources: the internal 10,000mAh battery pack or a wall socket. The SuperCharger comes with interchangeable plugs, meaning you don’t even need a travel adapter on vacation.

Along with smartphones, the GOSPACE charger works with tablets, laptops, cameras, and even your Nintendo Switch.

Order your GOSPACE SuperCharger now for $38.25 to save 54% on the MSRP with promo code: MADNESS15.